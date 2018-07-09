Bikers furious after member hurt by ‘wire trap’ on Table Mountain
On Saturday, a cyclist on the trail was pulled clean off his bike when he hit the wire. He suffered bad abrasions to his neck.
CAPE TOWN - Mountain bikers are up in arms after a cyclist was injured by an apparent wire trap set up on a Table Mountain trail.
The wire was stretched taut across the trail at neck height.
Robert Vogel of Table Mountain Bikers says it's clear someone put the wire in place on purpose in order to hurt cyclists.
“It was slung from a tree to a branch, and pulled across the trail and fastened to one of the reinforcement logs on the edge of the trail. It’s quite steep there. It was sort of premeditated and pretty well thought through.”
Cyclists on the trail have encountered resistance from other people using it.
Vogel believes this is not an attempt to slow down cyclists in order to rob them, rather it's a concerted effort to settle scores with cyclists.
“I’ve had a few interactions with local walkers from the area, saying they’re not happy with cyclists using the trail. The area is generally used by residents who live close by. That leads me to believe that it is a local who is disgruntled and is not prepared to share what he thinks are his trails.”
The cyclists group is in conversation with Table Mountain National Parks to get to the bottom of who is responsible.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
