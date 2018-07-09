Cele defends decision to hire Lennit Max

Bheki Cele's office says Max's background in policing put him in a good position to advise the police minister.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended his appointment of opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) member Lennit Max as his special advisor.

This comes after Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela called on Max to resign from the party now that he is a special advisor to Cele, an African National Congress (ANC) NEC member.

Cele's office says Max's background in policing put him in a good position to advise the police minister.

The police ministry says Max will be instrumental in the fight against drugs and gangsterism not only in the Western Cape but throughout the country.

Max previously served as provincial Police Commissioner and Community Safety MEC in the Western Cape.

His duties as special advisor will include assisting with policing strategy as part of a 12-month contract.

Ministry spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says: “Mr Max was Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape, that’s number one. Secondly, he comes with a wealth of experience in terms of issues of gangs, drug and alcohol abuse.”

On calls for Max to resign, Serero says only he is in a position to comment on the fallout with his party.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)