Another cold front making its way to Western Cape, Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says temperatures will drop to around 14 degrees by the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Another cold front is expected to hit Cape Town later this week, causing temperatures in Gauteng to also drop.

Forecaster Madimetja Thema said: “There is a cold front expected over the south of Western Cape on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing cold, wet and windy weathers in those areas. The cold weather should reach Gauteng over the weekend.”

During last week's cold front in Gauteng and in the Western Cape, one person died and at least 40 shacks were burnt.

A woman died in a shack fire in Manenberg when four structures were gutted and a nearby house was damaged on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, 20 shacks were destroyed in Alexandra and another 20 in Soweto.