ANC-led council enters second day as parties set election goals

PRETORIA – As the all-important African National Congress (ANC)-led Alliance Political Council enters its second day, the party’s Allies say they want the governing party to take seriously discussions on the reconfiguration of the alliance in order to win next year’s elections.

Leaders of the South African Communist Party, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African National Civic Organisation are meeting with their counterparts in the ANC the first meeting of this kind since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president in December.

The ANC has indicated that it wants the council to discuss how to strengthen the alliance ahead of the general polls.

Apart from the issues like the VAT increase, the increasing numbers of deaths at mines, the ANC election campaign and whether Jacob Zuma must be allowed to participate, the alliance partners have indicated they want talks on the reconfiguration of the alliance to take centre stage.

The party’s Solly Mapaila told eyewitness news the manner in which the alliance operates where the ANC is the leader and takes decisions on policy, legislation and key deployments alone must change.

“We position the alliance to make sure that we win the coming general elections in order to defend our revolution.”

Alliance partners have previously argued that because they help the ANC with campaigning-the whole of the alliance must be the strategic centre of power.