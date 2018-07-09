Ajay Gupta main suspect in corruption case involving Duduzane Zuma
The State accuses Gupta, in the presence of Duduzane Zuma, of offering Jonas R600 million as well as the position of finance minister.
PRETORIA - The charge sheet served on Duduzane Zuma in court today reveals Ajay Gupta is the main suspect in the case of corruption against him.
Former president Jacob Zuma's son made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court this morning before being released on bail of R100,000.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma granted R100k bail
He handed himself over to the authorities at the Johannesburg Central Police Station before being arrested and taken to court.
The charge sheet states that during October 2015, Duduzane Zuma contacted former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on numerous occasions, requesting a meeting.
On 23 October, they met at a hotel together with businessman Fana Hlongwane, before taking the meeting to Gupta’s Saxonwold home.
It is at this meeting the State accuses Gupta, in the presence of Duduzane Zuma, of offering Jonas R600 million as well as the position of finance minister.
The State alleges that at all material times, Zuma acted in execution of a common purpose with Gupta to commit the crime of corruption.
The matter has been postponed to January.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
