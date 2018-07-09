25 arrested for drunk driving in Western Cape this weekend

Four other arrests included a pedestrian who was under the influence.

CAPE TOWN – At least 25 people have been arrested for drunk driving this weekend.

Fines to the value of R416,000 were also issued.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says: “We arrested 25 drunk drivers and the highest reading recorded was that of 1,37 milligrams per 1,000 millilitres and that was in Caledon in the Overberg. This driver was nearly six times over the legal limit.”