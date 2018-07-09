2 white rhinos killed at EC game reserve

The rhino were shot and dehorned at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth a few days ago.

CAPE TOWN - Police say they are following up on all leads following the killing of two white rhinos at a game reserve near Port Elizabeth.

The rhinos were shot and dehorned at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve a few days ago.

Poachers removed both horns from the adult cow, one horn was removed from the calf.

The police's Sibongile Soci said: “At this stage, we do not have any suspects that have been arrested, but good leads were found at the scene and are being followed up by our team of investigators.”

