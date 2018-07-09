Popular Topics
2 dead, 20 injured after Germiston multi-vehicle pile-up

It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collision, including two minibus taxis.

Two taxis and a truck collided, leaving two dead and 20 injured in Germiston on 9 July 2018. Picture: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and 20 others have been seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle pile-up along Rand Airport Road.

It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collison, including two minibus taxis.

Ekurhuleni emergency services William Ntladi said: “The emergency services rescue team had to use the jaws of life to free those people trapped behind the wreck. And subsequent to that, the driver and one passenger were declared dead on the scene.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

