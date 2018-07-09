2 dead, 20 injured after Germiston multi-vehicle pile-up

It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collision, including two minibus taxis.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and 20 others have been seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle pile-up along Rand Airport Road.

Ekurhuleni emergency services William Ntladi said: “The emergency services rescue team had to use the jaws of life to free those people trapped behind the wreck. And subsequent to that, the driver and one passenger were declared dead on the scene.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)