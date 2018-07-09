2 dead, 20 injured after Germiston multi-vehicle pile-up
It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collision, including two minibus taxis.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed and 20 others have been seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle pile-up along Rand Airport Road.
It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collison, including two minibus taxis.
Ekurhuleni emergency services William Ntladi said: “The emergency services rescue team had to use the jaws of life to free those people trapped behind the wreck. And subsequent to that, the driver and one passenger were declared dead on the scene.”
Two taxis and a truck collided leaving two dead, twenty injured on Power Road in Germiston https://t.co/d7gqnWRh1w #ArriveAlive @ER24EMS pic.twitter.com/D22IZFavfE— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 9, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
