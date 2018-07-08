Tshwane cop among 23 arrested for cash-in-transit heist-related crimes

The high-density multidisciplinary stabilisation team, led in the forefront by medium to high-risk operatives this past week apprehended 23 suspects related to CIT heists, according to the Saps.

JOHANNESBURG - The high-density multidisciplinary stabilisation team, led in the forefront by medium to high-risk operatives this past week apprehended 23 suspects related to cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

On Friday, 6 July, the team, acting on intelligence, arrested two more suspects, a 32-year-old man and his girlfriend, for the May Boksburg CIT robbery where two amoured vehicles were targeted. The girlfriend, a Tshwane Metro Police Officer, is alleged to have been storing the weapons that were used during the attack of two CIT vehicles in Boksburg. The 32-year-old suspect is linked to several CIT robberies in the country.

There was speculation soon after the crime occurred that one of the suspects in the Boksburg heist could be a police officer.

During the arrest, the team recovered one rifle, magazines and several rounds of ammunition. The team also confiscated a Toyota Quantum which is believed to have been a cash purchase.

The team went on to arrest a 42-year-old illegal immigrant at a residential estate in Wonderboom. The suspect was found in possession of explosives including detonators and blasting cartridges. He has also been linked to the May Boksburg CIT heist.

In a parallel operation, two women, a 67 and a 33-year-old as well as a 50-year-old man were arrested in Shoshanguve in connection with the attempted robbery on a CIT vehicle in Atlas Road in Boksburg on 4 July 2017.

The team also recovered one x R5 rifle, one x LM5 and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

The 50-year-old suspect has also been linked to several CIT robberies in the country including the Boksburg incident. During the attempted CIT robbery in Boksburg on 4 July, one suspect was fatally wounded and a rifle, pistol and several rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the scene.

Six suspects were also arrested during a parallel operation for the cross pavement robbery that occurred at a liquor store in Hammanskraal on Monday, 2 July. During the arrests eight various kinds of firearms and ammunition were seized.

There were eight more suspects arrested in connection with the Dobsonville attempted robbery that took place on Wednesday, 4 July 2017. Four hijacked vehicles were confiscated during the arrests, a Ford Ranger, Volvo, Peagout and a Kia Picanto. While in Kliptown, Soweto, three suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms. Two firearms and ammunition, as well as a Mini Cooper, were seized.

The National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the good work done by the operatives. "In order for the police to stamp the authority of the State, we need to continue arresting individuals that commit aggravated robberies, crimes like CIT heists and hijackings instil fear in the inhabitants of this country. We will, following these stabilisation operations, follow with a normalisation plan to ensure the people in South Africa are and feel safe", says General Sitole.

The suspects will appear in various courts in Gauteng province next week facing charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and/or suspected stolen vehicles