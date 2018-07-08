Sadtu denies member got senior position thanks to jobs-for-pals network

It's alleged Matome Rapasha got a senior job after failing to secure a position in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers’ union, Sadtu, has denied reports that one of its members got a senior job at the South African Council of Educators thanks to a ‘jobs-for-pals’ network.

The City Press is reporting that Matome Rapasha doesn't have the required experience for the position.

It's alleged he got the job after failing to secure a senior position in Limpopo.

Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke says the allegations are unfounded: “We find that allegation very unfortunate. Any member of Sadtu will never be appointed anywhere because the merits and qualifications of such a person will be taken into account as long as you are a member of Sadtu.”