Sadtu denies member got senior position thanks to jobs-for-pals network
It's alleged Matome Rapasha got a senior job after failing to secure a position in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - Teachers’ union, Sadtu, has denied reports that one of its members got a senior job at the South African Council of Educators thanks to a ‘jobs-for-pals’ network.
The City Press is reporting that Matome Rapasha doesn't have the required experience for the position.
It's alleged he got the job after failing to secure a senior position in Limpopo.
Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke says the allegations are unfounded: “We find that allegation very unfortunate. Any member of Sadtu will never be appointed anywhere because the merits and qualifications of such a person will be taken into account as long as you are a member of Sadtu.”
