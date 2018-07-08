Probe underway after suspicious device found at Woolworths

Police spokesperson Thulane Zwane says they cannot exactly confirm what the device is.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a suspicious device found at a Woolworths store at Gateway Mall in Durban.

An explosives unit was deployed to the store after there were reports of an unusual device hidden inside.

Police spokesperson Thulane Zwane says they cannot exactly confirm what the device is.

“It did not detonate, and it did not explode. The matter is still under investigation.”

Similar devices were found at the same retail chain, one in Gateway and the other at Pavilion Shopping Centre earlier this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)