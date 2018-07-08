Presidency investigates after website ‘hacked’
The incident took place while President Cyril Ramaphosa was in KwaZulu-Natal to launch the African National Congress' Thuma Mina campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency is investigating after reports of its website being hacked on Saturday.
Users who tried to access the site were reportedly greeted by a message from the hackers that read: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! (sic).”
President's spokesperson Khusela Diko says they are still investigating.
“We don’t know whether it’s a hacking, but I can confirm that there’s been interference on the Presidency’s website and our technicians are still investigating the cause of the problem.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
