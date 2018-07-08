Numsa urges members to unite as Eskom wage negotiations continue

Other unions representing Eskom workers have been protesting for weeks, demanding a 9% wage hike.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has urged its members to be united as it continues to negotiate for wage increases at Eskom.

Other unions representing Eskom workers have been protesting for weeks, demanding a 9% wage hike.

Numsa’s Irvin Jim says if they remain united, they can secure an agreement which will be in the best interests of their members and Eskom.

“If Eskom wants to settle they must go back and give us a mandate with an extra 1%, which is 8%. On housing they must come up with R500 to improve the current housing for workers. Secondly, we’re very firm the bonuses the members worked for must be paid.”

Numsa, National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity met Eskom on Friday for more wage talks after turning down a revised offer of 6.2% and 6.7%.

