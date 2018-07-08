Mantashe extends deadline for public comments on Mining Charter to August
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantahse says discussions at the Mining Summit made it clear that further consultation on the draft Mining Charter is still necessary.
BOKSBURG - Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has extended the period of public comment on the draft Mining Charter until the end of August.
In his closing address to the mining summit in Boksburg today, Mantashe explained his reasons for extending the deadline, saying he believes there's a need for further engagement on the draft document.
Over the past two days, the summit heard views from a number of interested parties on government's efforts to ensure transformation in the mining industry.
The deadline for the public to comment on the document has been moved from 27 July to the end of August.
Mantashe further rejected the notion that the summit was just a talk shop.
The meeting heard objections by mining companies to the proposal of a 10% free0-carry where 10% of profits be given to the communities around the mines and workers.
Mantashe insisted that investment in communities and workers won’t cost investment.
