Makhura: We’re ready to win back Gauteng in 2019

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG – As African National Congress (ANC) elective conferences in Gauteng’s two regions enter their second day, the party's provincial leader David Makhura says members must elect leaders that will help the ANC win back the province in the 2019 general elections.

The acting ANC chair in the province was speaking on the sidelines of the Tshwane regional conference on Saturday. The West Rand region is also holding its conference this weekend.

Makhura says ANC members attending the regional conferences must elect leaders that will be beneficial to the party.

“How do we win back public confidence and what kind of ANC leadership do we need? When we say people must be placed in government we need people with the right skills.”

He says the party is ready to win back metros lost to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province.

“We are going to emerge out of this conference ready to serve the people of Gauteng. We’re ready to win back Gauteng in 2019.”

Makhura has also called on the party’s provincial members to spend more time discussing issues facing South Africans and how to rebuild the image of the party.

“We get the country back on course, we get the economy back on course. We address fundamental issues facing South Africans, including on the questions of governing with integrity and tackling corruption wherever it manifests itself."

He says the regional conference must also discuss how to strengthen the party's image.

“It’s also about how do we make sure we build the image of the ANC and root out of ranks any member of the ANC who have been soiling the image of the ANC? We are extremely determined to do that.”

THUMA MINA

It's been a busy weekend for the ANC as it embarked on a nationwide drive to touch base with some communities as part of government's Thuma Mina initiative, urging South Africans to join efforts in addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Senior party officials took the campaign to Langa, in Cape Town on Saturday. President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year urged South Africans to get involved with programmes in their communities aimed at improving people's lives.

In the Western Cape, ANC NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo says the party's campaign must revive activism amongst communities.

In the Western Cape, ANC NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo says the party's campaign must revive activism amongst communities.

“If there’s one thing that this Thuma Mina campaign must do, it must revive activism among residents.”



