[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Mamphela Ramphele, academic and businesswoman, spoke to Phemelo Motene on 702's Weekend Breakfast about a range of issues affecting South Africa.

Ramphele has had a celebrated career as an activist, medical doctor, academic and businesswoman. She also ventured into politicals when she launched the Agang political party.

She says because of the country’s tough segregation past, it is hard to confront the ghosts of the past.

"In this country, we are afraid of the ghosts of the past. We are afraid of white people and think they are superior"

Ramphele also touched on the importance of citizens knowing and following the Constitution.

"We need to follow the preamble of our Constitution; heal the divisions of the past, lay the foundation for a democratic and open society. We must build a united and democratic South Africa."

The academic added that her upbringing had a major role in how she learnt and her love for reading.

