JMPD nab robbery suspects
Three other suspects were apprehended in Park Station in early hours of this morning after they tried to rob man.
JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested for robberies in the Johannesburg CBD this weekend.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says one of the men was traced to Hillbrow through an iPhone that he robbed a woman of on Simmonds Street.
In a separate incident, three other suspects were apprehended in Park Station in early hours of this morning after they tried to rob man.
JMPD’s Wayne Minaar says: “The JMPD was called in and detained the suspect at the Hillbrow police station for the possession of an illegal firearm and attempted robbery. The operation is ongoing, and officers will continue to monitor the area for crime.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
