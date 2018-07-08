[HOAX ALERT] Text about schools' opening being delayed for Mandela Day is false

The message claims to be an official document from the Presidency and falsely states that schools will now open on 19 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has confirmed that a message circulating on social media about a change in date for the re-opening of schools due to Mandela Day activities is a hoax.

However, the department has clarified that government schools nationwide will be opening on the 17th, the date originally scheduled on the school calendar.

“Nothing has changed, we are aware of the WhatsApp message which has been circulating and came to our attention today. We’ve also received enquiries from the public who have been calling us from different provinces,”

says the department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga.