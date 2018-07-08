Better days ahead for South Africans, says Skwatsha
The ANC this weekend launched the initiative announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his maiden State of the Nation Address in February.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Mcebisi Skwatsha says government is looking into ways to lessen the burden of economic pressure on South Africans.
Skwatsha took part in a community clean-up operation in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday, as part of the ANC government’s Thuma Mina campaign.
The ruling party this weekend launched the initiative announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his maiden State of the Nation Address in February. Volunteers joined the clean-up operation as part of government’s campaign to revive community activism.
The deputy minister says the campaign is also an opportunity for government to get a personal view of the challenges residents face daily.
“It is also based on the reconnection between the movement of the people and its people. If you look into that campaign it also mentions that we need to ensure that our communities are clean.”
#ThumaMina Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skwatsha, joined volunteers for a community clean-up in Zwelitsha, Khayelitsha earlier this morning. KB pic.twitter.com/fUh1HE5nex— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 8, 2018
Skwatsha also assured community members that plans are being implemented to lessen current economic pressure on citizens.
“At least better days are coming. Look at what has happened now with the serious challenges of fuel and value-added tax. He (president Ramaphosa) has gathered a team that must report in two weeks’ time into how we absolve our people from this burden.”
President Ramaphosa has urged all South Africans to help government fight social ills in communities to secure a better society for all.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
