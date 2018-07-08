Popular Topics
Gauteng weather set to improve after cold snap

This follows a cold front which brought freezing weather last week but has moved out of the province.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are in for a chilly morning, but temperatures are set to improve throughout the day.

This follows a cold front which brought freezing weather last week. Forecaster William Msimanga says: “The temperatures will remain very cold in the morning. We expect the temperature in Johannesburg to be around 2 °C and it will go up to about 18 °C during the day. In Vereeniging we expect temperatures to go from 2 °C to 16 °C.”

Cold weather is also expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers are expected in Durban and Richards Bay.

In the Northern Cape, a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected along the northern coastal areas of province. This is expected to last until Monday. However, cool weather is expected in the western parts of the province on Sunday, with isolated thundershowers expected in the afternoon.

Sunday will also be warmer in parts of the Western Cape. Temperatures in Cape Town and George are expected to be around 25°C.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

