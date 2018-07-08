Four arrested in connection with gang violence in Paarl

When officers arrived on the scene, they nabbed the suspects, aged between 16 and 46 years.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four people in connection with a shooting between rival gang members in Paarl.

When officers arrived on the scene, they nabbed the suspects, aged between 16 and 46 years.

They also confiscated an unlicensed firearm.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspects will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.