Concerns raised after Prasa board chairperson hijacked, kidnapped

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama has expressed concern after being hijacked.

Kweyama says she may have been targeted by those who are unhappy with the work she's doing at the company. It's understood the businesswoman was hijacked on Thursday near her home in Houghton, in Johannesburg.

She was allegedly thrown into the boot of her car and driven around for three hours before the criminals dumped her car in Katlehong.

This bears similarities to an incident involving the rail agency's acting CEO Lindikhaya Zide, who was also thrown into the boot of a car by his assailants.

Kweyama spokesperson Mathatha Tsedu explains: “Less than two weeks after she was appointed, the then acting CEO was hijacked almost in a similar manner and put in the same kind of boot then dumped. The coincidences are just too much.”

