Authorities urged to act swiftly after deadly cash heist in EC
SBV says it’s offering a R1 million to anyone with information which can assist the police in its investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - SBV says the safety of its security guards is a top priority following the murder of two employees during a cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape.
It's understood the criminals accosted the three-man team who was delivering cash to a retail site in Mthatha. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The driver of the van reportedly survived the incident.
Speaking of behalf of the SBV, an anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee says authorities should act swiftly to arrest the suspects.
“We obviously take this issue very seriously. We appeal to authorities to do what needs to be done to ensure that these criminals are arrested. We promise confidentiality when any information comes through.”
A month ago, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit heists.
The minister made the announcement in Pretoria where he was flanked by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.
It’s understood that more than 140 cash van robberies have taken place since the start of the year, many of which involve brazen daylight attacks, gunfights and explosions on suburban streets.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
