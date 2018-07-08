ANC Gauteng satisfied with outcomes of regional conferences

The ANC’s Motaletale Modiba says the party’s regional conferences have made an important commitment to the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says its satisfied with the outcomes of its regional conferences in Tshwane and the West Rand-saying they have set a good tone for the provincial conference next week.

The two regions concluded their elective conferences today by electing new leaders.

“The commitment to unifying the movement across the regions and the renewed sense of urgency to restoring the ANC back to the people has definitely been a defining characteristic of the regional conferences that were taking place over the weekend.”

He says as the Gauteng ANC, they are satisfied with how the regions conducted their gatherings.

“We want to congratulate the ANC Gauteng, the regions of Tshwane and West-Rand for the robustness, frankness and eagerness with which they approached their regional conferences.”

The Tshwane ANC has elected businessman Khoši Maepa as leader of the region-while the west Rand elected Merafong Mayor Maphefo Letsi.