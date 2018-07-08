ANC Gauteng regions announce newly-elected leadership

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
Go

ANC Gauteng regions announce newly-elected leadership

The Gauteng ANC says it's happy that the conferences have committed to unifying the ANC.

ANC West Rand regional conference, July 2018. Picture: ANC Gauteng/Twitter.
ANC West Rand regional conference, July 2018. Picture: ANC Gauteng/Twitter.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane and the West Rand have elected new leaders as the party's regional conferences, conclude today.

The two regions were the last to hold their gatherings ahead of the party's provincial conference next week.

In the West Rand, Merafong mayor Maphefo Letsi has been elected chair of the region, with Denis Thabe as his deputy.

While Sanele Ngweventsha was elected secretary.

In Tshwane, businessman Khoši Maepa will succeed Kgosientsho Ramakgopa as chairperson, with Aaron Maluleke as his deputy.

Eugene Modise has been elected secretary in that region, with Simphiwe Mbatha as the treasurer.

The Gauteng ANC says it's happy that the conferences have committed to unifying the ANC.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA