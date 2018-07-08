ANC Gauteng regions announce newly-elected leadership

The Gauteng ANC says it's happy that the conferences have committed to unifying the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane and the West Rand have elected new leaders as the party's regional conferences, conclude today.

The two regions were the last to hold their gatherings ahead of the party's provincial conference next week.

In the West Rand, Merafong mayor Maphefo Letsi has been elected chair of the region, with Denis Thabe as his deputy.

While Sanele Ngweventsha was elected secretary.

In Tshwane, businessman Khoši Maepa will succeed Kgosientsho Ramakgopa as chairperson, with Aaron Maluleke as his deputy.

Eugene Modise has been elected secretary in that region, with Simphiwe Mbatha as the treasurer.

