ANC Gauteng regions announce newly-elected leadership
The Gauteng ANC says it's happy that the conferences have committed to unifying the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane and the West Rand have elected new leaders as the party's regional conferences, conclude today.
The two regions were the last to hold their gatherings ahead of the party's provincial conference next week.
In the West Rand, Merafong mayor Maphefo Letsi has been elected chair of the region, with Denis Thabe as his deputy.
While Sanele Ngweventsha was elected secretary.
In Tshwane, businessman Khoši Maepa will succeed Kgosientsho Ramakgopa as chairperson, with Aaron Maluleke as his deputy.
Eugene Modise has been elected secretary in that region, with Simphiwe Mbatha as the treasurer.
The Gauteng ANC says it's happy that the conferences have committed to unifying the ANC.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 7 July 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Powerball Results: Friday 6 July 2018
-
Concerns raised after Prasa board chairperson hijacked, kidnapped
-
Xolani Gwala in remission from cancer, family overwhelmed by support
-
Better days ahead for South Africans, says Skwatsha
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.