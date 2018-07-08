6 killed on Western Cape roads over the weekend

Authorities have confirmed that four of the deaths are pedestrians who were knocked down in accidents that took place in Rawsonville and Knysna.

CAPE TOWN - At least six people have been killed on the Western Cape's roads over the weekend.

Authorities have confirmed that four of the deaths are pedestrians who were knocked down in accidents that took place in Rawsonville and Knysna.

“One driver died in a motor vehicle accident in Caledon, a pedestrian was knocked over by a vehicle in Sanbaai,” says Western Cape Traffic chief, Kenny Africa.