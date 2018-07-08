4 expected in court after jewellery store robbery in CT
The suspects tried to run from police after they robbed a jewellery store at a shopping centre in Mitchells Plain. They were found with the items from the store.
CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of robbery.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “They arrested them and retrieved all the stolen property. The suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
