4 expected in court after jewellery store robbery in CT

The suspects tried to run from police after they robbed a jewellery store at a shopping centre in Mitchells Plain. They were found with the items from the store.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of robbery.

The suspects tried to run from police after they robbed a jewellery store at a shopping centre in Mitchells Plain. However, police caught up with the gang as they were escaping. They were found with the items from the store.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “They arrested them and retrieved all the stolen property. The suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)