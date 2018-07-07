Zuma’s son to be laid to rest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Zuma’s son to be laid to rest

He was the youngest of Jacob Zuma's children with his late wife Kate, who died in the year 2000.

Vusi Zuma. Picture: @TumiMmakgabo/Twitter
Vusi Zuma. Picture: @TumiMmakgabo/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Vusi will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 25-year-old reportedly died of Lupus at a Johannesburg hospital last Sunday.

He was the youngest of Zuma's children with his late wife Kate, who died in the year 2000.

Earlier this week, non-profit organisation The Lupus Drive sent its condolences to the family.The foundation's Kgali Tshabalala said the news was an opportunity to raise awareness around the disease which is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood.

“What we are urging the government to do in the wake of Mr Zuma’s passing, hopefully, it will bring some awareness and knowledge of the disease. He is one of the more prominent people who suffered from the disease in South Africa.”

The family has asked for privacy during this time.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA