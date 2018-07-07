Zuma’s son to be laid to rest

He was the youngest of Jacob Zuma's children with his late wife Kate, who died in the year 2000.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Vusi will be laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 25-year-old reportedly died of Lupus at a Johannesburg hospital last Sunday.

He was the youngest of Zuma's children with his late wife Kate, who died in the year 2000.

Earlier this week, non-profit organisation The Lupus Drive sent its condolences to the family.The foundation's Kgali Tshabalala said the news was an opportunity to raise awareness around the disease which is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood.

“What we are urging the government to do in the wake of Mr Zuma’s passing, hopefully, it will bring some awareness and knowledge of the disease. He is one of the more prominent people who suffered from the disease in South Africa.”

The family has asked for privacy during this time.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo.

