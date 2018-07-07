Young Korean couple rescued on Table Mountain

It's understood the couple, in their twenties, had been stuck close to the top of the mountain on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Wilderness Search and Rescue says it has rescued two young Korean tourists who were stuck on Table Mountain in Cape Town.

It's understood the couple, in their twenties, had been stuck close to the top of the mountain on Friday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue's Johan Marais says rescue teams used harnesses and ropes to bring them to a safe footpath.

“We had a report of two people stuck on the mountain, not far from the top. They were close to the cable car company.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)