Unions vow to continue fight for Eskom workers, reject wage offer

Employees have been on strike for weeks now, demanding a 9% increase and housing allowances.

JOHANNESBURG - Unions say they will continue to fight for better wages for their members as they have rejected Eskom’s latest offer of 7%.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), National Union of Mineworkers and solidarity met Eskom on Friday for more wage talks after turning down a revised offer of 6.2% and 6.7%.

Numsa's Irvin Jim says the recent vat increase and fuel price hike has affected them severely.

“As unions we can’t sell-out our members. We’ve taken a very firm stance. From where we’re sitting, these negotiations can be settled. Eskom must go back and secure a mandate, so they can give us an extra 1%, which will be 8%.”

