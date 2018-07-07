Union calls for govt intervention in Post Office, Telkom workers strike
Thousands of workers at the Post Office, including those at Telkom, have downed tools across the country over wages.
JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it's unacceptable that the Post Office has not given its workers a salary hike in over two years, despite securing some contracts, including the distribution of social grants.
The union's Cylde Mervin says: “Our argument is that government must intervene because as we understand it’s owned by government.”
Unions are demanding an increase of 12% across the board. The Post Office insists the company can only offer 6%, adding it's facing financial problems.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
