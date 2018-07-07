Trade unions: Mining Charter must be used to hold mining bosses accountable
The Department of Mineral Resources is holding a two-day summit to discuss the proposed charter.
BOKSBURG - Trade unions, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), say the draft Mining Charter must be used to hold mining bosses accountable.
The public has until the 27 July to comment on the document that aims to transform the sector by setting a target of 30% black ownership for mining companies in the next five years.
The mining’s charter summit in Boksburg got off to a shaky start when there was an interruption by a delegate who demanded that the programme be changed.
But Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe intervened and the programme continued.
Speaking at the event, NUM called on government to monitor mining companies on a quarterly basis.
NUM says regular state oversight will ensure the companies comply with the charter’s requirements.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said if there isn’t political will, further attempts to regulate the industry would be a fruitless exercise.
