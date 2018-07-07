ThumaMina: ANC calls for ‘active citizenship’ to alleviate SA's challenges

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

#ThumaMina: ANC calls for ‘active citizenship’ to alleviate SA's challenges

ANC NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo is today visiting the community of Langa in Cape Town as part of the ruling party’s Thuma Mina initiative.

ANC supporters met with Western Cape leaders during a nationwide Thuma Mina campaign, on 7 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
ANC supporters met with Western Cape leaders during a nationwide Thuma Mina campaign, on 7 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Government has emphasised the role of active citizenship in alleviating the country’s challenges.

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo is today visiting the community of Langa in Cape Town as part of the ruling party’s Thuma Mina initiative.

ANC officials are embarking on a nationwide drive to touch base with some communities as part of governments’ initiative, urging South Africans to join efforts in addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his maiden State of the Nation Address in February called on all communities to support government in building a “fair, just and decent society”.

Mfeketo says they need support from community members to to tackle challenges.

“These are the communities that elect government. They are the government themselves. They are supposed to guide the programme of government. They are supposed to highlight when there are issues.”

President Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are scheduled to participate in Thuma Mina programmes in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West province today.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA