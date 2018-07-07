ThumaMina: ANC calls for ‘active citizenship’ to alleviate SA's challenges

ANC NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo is today visiting the community of Langa in Cape Town as part of the ruling party’s Thuma Mina initiative.

CAPE TOWN - Government has emphasised the role of active citizenship in alleviating the country’s challenges.

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo is today visiting the community of Langa in Cape Town as part of the ruling party’s Thuma Mina initiative.

ANC NEC member & Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo interacting with Langa residents as part of government’s #ThumaMina campaign. KB pic.twitter.com/zhRrQtRA1r — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2018

ANC officials are embarking on a nationwide drive to touch base with some communities as part of governments’ initiative, urging South Africans to join efforts in addressing the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his maiden State of the Nation Address in February called on all communities to support government in building a “fair, just and decent society”.

Mfeketo says they need support from community members to to tackle challenges.

“These are the communities that elect government. They are the government themselves. They are supposed to guide the programme of government. They are supposed to highlight when there are issues.”

President Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, are scheduled to participate in Thuma Mina programmes in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West province today.

#KZNThumaMina ANC NEC member Nocawe Mafu leads the “Unity” song here in KwaDukuza. Next to the president is Mike Mabuyakhulu. ZN pic.twitter.com/mAAp4LodWv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)