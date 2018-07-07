'#ThumaMina must revive activism amongst communities'
Human Settlement Minister, Nomaindia Mfeketo says her party's Thuma Mina campaign must revive activism amongst communities.
LANGA - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member and Human Settlement Minister, Nomaindia Mfeketo says her party's Thuma Mina campaign must revive activism amongst communities.
Senior party officials took the campaign to Langa, in Cape Town yesterday as part of a nationwide ANC programme.
President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year, urged South Africans to get involved with programmes in their communities aimed at improving people’s lives.
Mfeketo, says it’s the responsibility of all citizens to join in the fight for a better South Africa.
Mfeketo interacted with Langa residents to explain the campaign, but also hear their grievances.
"If there's one thing that this Thuma Mina campaign must do, it's to revive the activism amongst communities," she says.
Some residents were pleased that the minister took time out to interact with them. Others were sceptical, saying
this initiative will amount to nothing.
The programme will today be extended to Khayelitsha, Laingsburg and George in the Southern Cape.
