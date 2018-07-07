Suspect wounded while trying to flee after CT jewellry store robbery

NPA welcomes appeal against child rapists's acquittal
It's understood the suspects had robbed a jewellery store at a shopping centre in Mitchells Plain yesterday.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has been wounded after he and three others tried to flee the scene of a robbery in Cape Town.
Police caught up with the gang as they were escaping.
“Four men between the ages of 22 and 30 years will appear in the Mitchell Plain’s Magistrates’ Court once they are charged for business robbery,” says the police's Noloyiso Rwexana.
