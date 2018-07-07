Popular Topics
SBV offers R1mil reward for info on EC cash-in-transit heist

It's understood the criminals accosted the three-man team delivering cash to a retail site in Mthatha, killing two of the guards and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

SBV Services cash-in-transit van. Picture: SBV.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - SBV has offered a R1 million reward to anyone with information which will lead to the arrests of those involved in a deadly cash-in-transit heist in the Eastern Cape yesterday.

It's understood the criminals accosted the three-man team delivering cash to a retail site in Mthatha, killing two of the guards and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

SBV says its working closely with police to arrest those responsible.

“SBV security takes the life of their guards very seriously and they’ve decided to offer a R1million reward for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the criminals. We appeal to anyone with information to come forward,” says SBV spokesperson Yusuf Ambramjee.

