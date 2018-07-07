SACP, NUM to march in WC today

Some of the issues the demonstrators are raising are with upcoming electricity increases, for the council to improve compliance on companies.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will march in the Western Cape on Saturday against alleged corruption at Eskom, among other things.

The party and union members will join the march in Bellville to handover a memorandum to representatives at Eskom, the Labour Department, and the Building Industry Bargaining Council.

Some of the issues the demonstrators are raising includes the upcoming electricity increases and for the council to improve compliance on companies.

NUM’s Soso Fisa says: “Many of our members get injured on site. Whenever we make calls for the investigation, we never get any feedback. Our call has always been to be included as the critical stakeholders whose members have been injured and for investigations.”

