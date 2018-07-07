Ramaphosa says he has good relationships with Zuma & Dlamini-Zuma

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed those he has described as being divisive and having hoped that disunity would continue within the party.

GROUTVILLE - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says if members continue to fight amongst themselves, society will walk away and disregard the party as a leader in society.

In one of the first times Ramaphosa addresses an ANC rally in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), he has told the thousands gathered at the Groutville sports ground to participate in the Thuma Mina campaign.

#KZNThumaMina Ramaphosa says when ANC members fight amongst themselves, society looks at the divisions and walks away. He says it’s important to maintain unity at all times. ZN pic.twitter.com/3lFFjwP28Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2018

Ramaphosa says he appreciates the warm reception that he has received from members in the province, slamming claims that some of the new national leadership are barred from the province.

This follows the heckling of ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe during what was meant to be the KZN elective conference in June.

"I am also fortunate ukuthi [that] my relationship noPresident Jacob Gedley'hlekisa Zuma is a very good relationship," Ramaphosa says as the crowd cheers.

Ramaphosa has slammed those he has described as being divisive and having hoped that disunity would continue within the ANC.

On the contrary, Ramaphosa says his relationship with his presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is very healthy and they work well together.

"Unity is about being able to work with a comrade that you contested a position with."

#KZNThumaMina [WATCH] Ramaphosa speaks about unity saying the ANC has disappointed those who thought there would be tension between him and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He says in fact they have a very great relationship since the Nasrec conference. ZN pic.twitter.com/r0ISBBCL00 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2018

Yesterday the ANC president snubbed a Thuma Mina event in Chatsworth to go urgently meet with amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

It’s understood Ramaphosa reassured King Zwelithini that the land under the Ingonyama Trust will remain untouched.