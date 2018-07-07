Ramaphosa kicks off Thuma Mina campaign in KZN

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by provincial and regional leaders, as well as some members of the national executive committee.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the Thuma Mina campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

He started with a cleanup campaign in KwaDukuza Local Municipality this morning and his famous morning walk, which he hopes will encourage healthy living.

In a document, the ANC explains the Thuma Mina (send me) Campaign is about reconnecting with South Africans through activities that improve people’s lives. The says it hopes to solve the problems ordinary South Africans face.

The ANC says it’s committed to working with South Africans to improves communities across the country. Some of the activities under Thuma Mina campaign include improving social services, environmental activities and land expropriation, among other things.

