Questions surround Duduzane Zuma's Rosebank case
The former president's son was flagged at when he arrived from Dubai on Thursday night and detained for several hours without being arrested.
PRETORIA - While Duduzane Zuma is expected to attend the funeral of his brother Vusi on Saturday, questions remain over the details of the Rosebank case he was detained for at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Eyewitness News understands the Rosebank case against Zuma relates to corruption.
However, Attorney Rudi Krause says the Hawks officials at the airport declined to give him answers about the Rosebank case Zuma was flagged on. He says the detectives agreed to meet next week to discuss the matter.
While Krause says there is no arrest warrant against his client, several sources have told EWN that one has been obtained, but the police failed to produce it at the airport.
Zuma is also expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court next week on two counts of culpable homicide linked to a 2014 car crash.
The Hawks declined to be drawn on the Rosebank case but committed to commenting on Monday.
