Presidency's website reportedly hacked
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says technicians are working to fix the problem.
JOHANNESBURG - It appears the Presidency's website has been hacked.
According to reports, users who tried to access the site were greeted by a message from the hackers that read: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! (sic).”
“We don’t know whether it’s a hacking, but I can confirm that there’s been interference on the Presidency’s website and our technicians are still investigating the cause of the problem.”
Ramaphosa is in KwaZulu-Natal to launch the African National Congress' Thuma Mina campaign.
