Presidency's website reportedly hacked

JOHANNESBURG - It appears the Presidency's website has been hacked.

According to reports, users who tried to access the site were greeted by a message from the hackers that read: “Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! (sic).”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says technicians are working to fix the problem.

“We don’t know whether it’s a hacking, but I can confirm that there’s been interference on the Presidency’s website and our technicians are still investigating the cause of the problem.”

Ramaphosa is in KwaZulu-Natal to launch the African National Congress' Thuma Mina campaign.