Police investigating Prasa board chairperson's hijack & kidnapping

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after the chairperson of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) board, Khanyisile Kweyama, was hijacked near her home in Houghton.

On Thursday night, Kweyama was allegedly bundled into the boot of a car and driven around for at least three hours before the suspects abandoned the vehicle in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

The incident bears similarities to an incident involving the rail agency's acting CEO Lindikhaya Zide, who was also thrown into the boot of a car by his assailants.

Kweyama's spokesperson Mathatha Tsedu says the two incidents can't simply be coincidental: “In her view, the kind of work that she is busy with, the kind of clean-up they are busy with as the new board at Prasa, is ruffling a lot of feathers there.”