Go

Police find 'suspicious object' in Woolworths Durban store

The police's Thulani Zwane says they deployed an explosives unit at the store after there were reports of a strange-looking device in the store.

Generic: Woolworths. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN
Generic: Woolworths. Picture: Sebabatso Mosamo/EWN
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have found a suspicious object in a Woolworths store in Gateway Mall, Durban.

The police's Thulani Zwane says they deployed an explosives unit at the store after there were reports of a strange-looking device in the store.

Zwane says they cannot exactly confirm yet what the object is, however they have opened a case under the Explosive Act at Durban north police station for further investigations.

This comes after the same store and another in Durban were firebombed.

“It did not explode but the matter is still under investigation,” says Zwane.

