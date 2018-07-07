NPA welcomes appeal against acquittal of child rapist
It's understood Harold Ndebele was acquitted by the regional court magistrate in Johannesburg after being charged for raping a six-year-old girl.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the successful appeal against a judgment that acquitted a child rapist.
Ndebele was a cleaner at the girl's school in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, and was caught with the child in a closed classroom by her grandmother.
The NPA says the court originally acquitted Ndebele based on a lack of medical evidence and alleged contradictions between the child and the grandmother's reports of the crime.
“The NPA successfully made an application to appeal a ruling that was made by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court and that appeal has been upheld by the Johannesburg High Court. It also convicted the man of rape and he’ll be due to appear in the Johannesburg’s Magistrates Court on Monday for sentencing,” says NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
