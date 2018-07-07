Muslim Lawyers Association calls for action against Modi, Xi & Putin
The organisation is calling for the arrest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he attends the Brics summit later this month in Johannesburg.
LENASIA - The Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) says it will continue to appeal to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take action against world leaders who are alleged to have been involved in war crimes and gross human rights violations.
The organisation is calling for the arrest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he attends the Brics summit later this month in Johannesburg for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.
The organisation says it's also working on similar action against Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The MLA’s Yousha Tayob says they hope the NPA will take action against the three leaders.
“We were victims of war and we got international assistance. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t assist other nations to fight for their freedom.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
