Makhura: ANC must discuss bettering citizens' lives, rebuilding party's image
Gauteng ANC leader David Makhura says there is a need for ANC members to spend time discussing how to better the lives of South Africans.
TSHWANE - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) leader David Makhura has called on the party’s provincial members to spend more time discussing issues facing South Africans and how to rebuild the image of the party.
Makhura was speaking on the sidelines of the Tshwane regional conference today.
The region together with the West Rand are electing leaders this weekend after Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng held their gatherings last week.
Makhura says there is a need for ANC members to spend time discussing how to better the lives of South Africans.
“We get the country back on course, we get the economy back on course. We address fundamental issues facing South Africans, including on the questions of governing with integrity and tackling corruption wherever it
manifests itself.
He says the regional conference must also discuss how to strengthen the image of the party.
“It’s also about how do we make sure we build the image of the ANC and root out of ranks any member of the ANC who have been soiling the image of the ANC. We are extremely determined to do that.”
Makhura says the ANC must go back to its roots as it heads for elections.
