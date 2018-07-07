[LISTEN] ‘Health sector needs reform, not NHI’

Radio 702 | Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration, has expressed concerns about the National Health Insurance (NHI) saying the health sector needs a lot of reform but not the NHI.

JOHANNESBURG - Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration, has expressed concerns about the National Health Insurance (NHI) saying the health sector needs a lot of reform but not the NHI.

Van den Heever says the system should be delivering more than what it currently does.

"It's not about the amount of money being spent, it's about the system that is not accountable to the users."

He adds that the private sector is very expensive and needs to be regulated.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said critics of government’s NHI who believe the scheme won’t see the light of day must think again.