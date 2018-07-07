Popular Topics
JHB man allegedly forced to drink faeces by employers wants justice

Joseph Mona says he was woken up on a December night by Harry, Chris and Maria Leicester who employed him as a mechanic on a plot in Springs.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man who claims he was forced to drink faeces by his employers has told Eyewitness News that he would like to see them behind bars.

Joseph Mona says he was woken up on a December night by Harry, Chris and Maria Leicester who employed him as a mechanic on a plot in Springs.

Mona says they forced him to pull waste from a septic tank and then made him drink some of the contents.

Mona says he has been severely traumatised after what happened to him and his health has deteriorated.

“I’ve had to start taking medication after sores started appearing on my skin.”

He says he lives in fear as the Leicester family knows where he lives.

“I live in danger now. I’m no longer safe. I’ve tried to move, but I fear they’ll find me.”

The Human Rights Commission is representing Mona in the equality court and the trial is currently underway.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

