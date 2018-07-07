'Government has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid an urgent visit to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to assure him that the ANC-led government has no intention of claiming land under the Ingonyama Trust.
GROUTVILLE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid an urgent visit to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to assure him that the African National Congress (ANC)-led government has no intention of claiming land under the Ingonyama Trust, of which the monarch is the sole trustee.
The King has recently warned of possible violence should the land be taken away.
It was a vitriolic response to the recommendations of a high-level parliamentary panel to repeal The Ingonyama Act.
Ramaphosa says the meeting was very cordial and he’s allayed the fears and concerns of King Zwelithini.
“We have no intention whatsoever to even touch the land engaphansi kweNgonyama [under the Ingonyama Trust],” Ramaphosa says during his visit to KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Thuma Mina campaign launch in Groutville.
It does, however, seem that Ramaphosa has thrown former president Kgalema Motlanthe and the high-level panel he led under the proverbial bus.
“It must be clear ukuthi [that] expropriation of land without compensation is not targeting the 13% [ownership of land] that is under the leaders of our people and traditional leaders.
Ramaphosa says he plans to return to KZN soon for another meeting with the Zulu monarch.
