Jula: Drop in the number of police killings in the WC

Constable Vuyo Kosani was shot dead by unknown suspects in Mfuleni earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says there's been a drop in the number of police killings in the Western Cape.

This comes after another police officer was shot dead in the province. Constable Vuyo Kosani was killed by unknown suspects in Mfuleni earlier this week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele along with the commissioner visited the slain officer's family on Friday.

Jula says no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

“So far we only have three members that have been shot and killed. But one death is one too many, especially if it’s against our members.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)